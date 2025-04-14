Body of missing truck driver located in Okanagan Lake following massive mudslide

Send this page to someone via email

The person who was presumed missing following a massive mudslide on Westside Road in Kelowna, B.C., on April 1 was found submerged in their truck in Okanagan Lake over the weekend.

A reported 20,000 tonnes of debris came down on April 1, spilling into the lake.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said in the days following the slide, a person was reported missing who was expected to be driving Westside Road when the slide happened.

Search and rescue said search efforts began in earnest on April 6.

Search efforts involved nearly 1,000 volunteer hours on land and water, including ground teams, drones, and marine units, including Vernon Search and Rescue, COSAR confirmed.

COSAR said a critical breakthrough happened when K9 Barrett gave a “strong indication” over the water that something may be below the surface.

Over the weekend, the submerged vehicle and missing driver were located at approximately 155 feet of depth off the shore of the mudslide path.

The RCMP underwater recovery team has been called in to recover the body and the truck.

1:50 Search continues for missing man possibly caught up in mudslide

Images taken from Okanagan Lake after a missing person was found in their truck following a mudslide on Westside Road.

View image in full screen Images taken from Okanagan Lake after a missing person was found in their truck following a mudslide on Westside Road. COSAR

View image in full screen Images taken from Okanagan Lake after a missing person was found in their truck following a mudslide on Westside Road. COSAR

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Vernon Search & Rescue, the Regional District, AIM Road Maintenance, Chute Creek Construction, and the RCMP for their essential support and coordination throughout this complex search,” COSAR said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.”

The person has not been identified at this time.