New Brunswick announces ‘comprehensive review’ of NB Power

The New Brunswick government has announced it will begin a “comprehensive review” of NB Power, amid complaints of high rates and spikes in power bills.

The review will be led by three people independent from the utility company, who will gather and analyze data and develop recommendations.

“This comprehensive review will help make sure that we are doing everything we possibly can to provide low and stable power rates for New Brunswickers, provide safe, reliable service, and make sure NB Power is able to operate in an affordable, competitive and sustainable way,” said Premier Susan Holt in a release.

“As I have said before, everything is on the table because the status quo is no longer an option.”

The review will focus on four areas: financial sustainability; governance and utility structure; customer expectations; and investor attractiveness and strategic partnerships.

As well, a website will be developed to share information and provide details about “engagement opportunities.”

The people leading the review will be announced later this month. The final recommendations are expected by the end of March 2026.

The review is separate from the current audit on NB Power, which is related to spikes in power bills.