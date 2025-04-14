Halifax residents plan to be ‘welcoming’ to U.S. tourists amid trade war: study

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the current political climate and ongoing trade war between Canada and the United States, it seems people in Halifax will continue to be “as welcoming” as before when it comes to American tourists.

That’s according to an online poll conducted in partnership with Narrative Research and Discover Halifax, a non-profit that promotes the local tourism industry.

The study, which polled 400 residents aged 18 and older, asked how welcoming people were to tourists and specifically American visitors. The study also asked what the main reasons were for being welcoming or unwelcoming to American tourists.

According to the findings, 66 per cent of respondents said they would be as welcoming to American tourists for the remainder of 2025, and nine per cent said they would be more welcoming.

However, 25 per cent said they would be less welcoming.

“They’re just feeling a little bit bruised by the political situation that Trump has made these decisions. They have been our closest trading partner and neighbour and now it feels like a little bit of a betrayal by a best friend,” said Margaret Chapman, COO and partner with Narrative Research.

“Some people, not many, are feeling hurt by that.”

When asked what drove their feelings about U.S. visitors, 24 per cent said they didn’t blame the citizens for the actions of their government or leadership. Those who expressed unwelcoming sentiments were driven by a “worry of encountering American visitors who may be (President Donald) Trump supporters,” according to Narrative Research.

However, when it came to the perceived benefits of tourism, 78 per cent said they believed the benefits of tourists outweighed the downsides.

Ross Jefferson, president and CEO of Discovery Halifax, said the strong relationship between the two countries has “deep roots” and that American visitors play a key role in the tourism economy of the region.

“I think (Halifax residents) also really recognize that policies of government and of individuals are not always the same. I think that there was a very openness that people feel welcomed and friendly when they visit,” he said.

Business owners, like Justine Barnhart, believe a tourism boom is needed now more than ever.

“More business, our restaurants really, and our hospitality scene depends on the tourists that are coming and largely they come from the cruise ships. Americans are coming up,” said Barnhart, who works as a photographer.

“And what’s better than a Nova Scotian summer?”

In contrast, another recent survey by Narrative Research found that 62 per cent of Maritimers said they expect to travel to the U.S. less because of Trump.

Chapman told Global News in February that respondents in that survey indicated they felt strongly about Trump’s policies.

“There’s also a huge number of reasons around safety. People told us things like they were worried about personally being discriminated against in the new Trump U.S.A,” she said.

“They’re worried about border security. They’re worried about political unrest and turmoil, about rules changing all of a sudden and they might get stuck or they might have trouble.”

American visitor numbers on the rise

According to Tourism Nova Scotia — a division of the province’s Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage — visitation to the province declined slightly in 2024 compared to 2023, as the industry continues to recover post-pandemic.

In 2024, about two million non-resident visitors came to Nova Scotia.

There were declines in visitors from Atlantic Canada and Ontario, which is the province’s second-biggest market.

However, visitation from the U.S. increased in 2024 by 11 per cent. There were 172,000 American visitors to the province in 2024, which is 17,000 more than in 2023.