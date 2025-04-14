Flames beat the Sharks 5-2, to bolster late playoff push

Send this page to someone via email

Yegor Sharangovich scored twice including the game-winner to extended his goal streak to three games and help the Calgary Flames keep their playoff hopes alive with a 5-2 NHL victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Sharangovich’s 16th and 17th goals gives hi 100 career NHL goals as he becomes the third skater of Belarussian descent to reach that milestone, joining Mikhail Grabovski (125) and Andrei Kostitsyn (103).

MacKenzie Weegar, Adam Klapka and Matt Coronato also scored for Calgary (39-27-14) while Jonathan Huberdeau chipped in with a pair of assists. The Flames have points in six straight games (4-0-2).

Tyler Toffoli and Jan Ruuta scored for San Jose (20-49-11), whose winless skid extends to nine games (0-7-2).

With two games remaining, the Flames move to within two points of St. Louis, who occupies the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. Calgary holds one game in hand, but does not own the tie-breaker.

Story continues below advertisement

Making his seventh consecutive start, rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf made 28 saves to improve to 28-16-8.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At the other end, Georgi Romanov had 25 stops. He falls to 0-6-0 on the season and is still looking for his first NHL win.

TAKEAWAYS

Sharks: Toffoli’s goal was his 30th giving him three consecutive 30-goal seasons spread across four different teams. After a career-high 34 with the Flames in 2022-23, last season he notched 33 between the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets. Toffoli’s goal making it 1-0 came 3:09 into the first period and was the culmination of some relentless pressure from the Sharks who were outshooting the Flames 8-0 at that point.

Flames: Adam Klapka continues to look at home on the No. 1 line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri after being promoted from the fourth line three games ago. A two-point night gives the 6-foot-8 right-winger seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in his last 11 games. After setting up Weegar’s opening goal at 9:24 of the first, he banged in Nazem Kadri’s pass five minutes later giving Calgary the lead.

KEY MOMENT

Tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, the Flames took the lead for good 1:30 into the third when Sharangovich took a touch pass from Morgan Frost and whipped a shot into the top corner, over Romanov’s glove.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY STAT

Wolf was in net for all four games against the Sharks as Calgary sweeps the four-game season series. A native of Gilroy, California, Wolf improves his career mark to 13-1-1 against the teams from California.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Flames: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.