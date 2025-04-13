Menu

Canada

Aggie Days marks 40 years of showcasing Canadian agriculture

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted April 13, 2025 11:53 am
1 min read
The Nutrien Centre View image in full screen
Aggie Days is celebrating 40 years. Drew Stremick / Global News
Since 1985, Aggie Days has been inviting families to the Stampede grounds to get a first-hand look at nearly everything related to farming. Whether it’s crops, veggies, livestock or farm equipment, there’s something for everyone.

Brian Gross with the Calgary Stampede says it’s important for everyone to be exposed to what agriculture has to offer.

“Aggie Days is to let people from the city know how and where their food is created, where it comes from,” Gross said. “A lot of people are far, far removed from the farm.”

Gross expects more than 30,000 people will pass through the doors of the Nutrien Western Event Centre over the weekend to take in the 44 exhibits. As the event is primarily focused on children, Gross says it’s fantastic to see passion for farming being passed down.

“The joy of seeing a lamb or baby pig or new chick, they [kids] don’t get that opportunity very often,” Gross said. “It’s very special to see.”
That passion for agriculture doesn’t stop at growing crops and raising animals. Technology is becoming intricately intertwined with agriculture and agricultural research, according to William Ghali, vice-president of research with the University of Calgary.

Trending Now

“We’re fortunate to have a ranch that was donated to the University of Calgary a number of years ago that is a living laboratory,” Ghali said. “We have researchers from multiple faculties working there, especially our faculty of veterinary medicine.”

Current research covers a wide variety of areas, from drones, to data collection, to developing policies regarding food security, both locally and across the globe.

Admission to Aggie Days is free, and more information can be found on the Calgary Stampede website.

