Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Man falsely accused of being a shooter after Kansas 2024 Super Bowl win, dies

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 12, 2025 2:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Several children among injured in deadly shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl victory parade'
Several children among injured in deadly shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl victory parade
WATCH: Several children among injured in deadly shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl victory parade – Feb 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Kansas man who was falsely accused of being among the shooters who opened fire at a rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory last year has died, his attorney said.

Denton Loudermill Jr., of Olathe, was briefly handcuffed but was never charged in the chaos that followed the deadly shooting. He later filed lawsuits against three Republican Missouri state senators and a Tennessee congressman who shared social media posts that falsely implicated him.

Those cases were all dismissed, largely on jurisdictional issues.

Attorney LaRonna Lassiter Saunders confirmed Loudermill’s death in a statement Friday but gave no details on the circumstances. Loudermill was 49.

“More details will be provided in time, but for now, we ask that you honor the family’s need for privacy as they come together to grieve this tremendous loss,” she wrote.

The Feb. 14, 2024, shooting outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, killed a well-known DJ and injured more than 20 others, many of them children.

Story continues below advertisement

Loudermill’s lawsuits said he froze when the gunfire erupted, standing in the middle of the chaos so long that police had put up crime scene tape by the time he finally started to walked away. As he tried to leave, officers stopped him and told him he was moving “too slow.” They handcuffed him and put him on a curb, where people began taking pictures and posting them on social media, the lawsuits said.

Click to play video: 'Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade appears to have stemmed from dispute: police'
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade appears to have stemmed from dispute: police
Trending Now

Loudermill ultimately was led away and told he was free to go. But soon posts began appearing on X that included a picture of Loudermill, a car wash employee who was born and raised in the U.S. The posts called him an “illegal alien” and a “shooter,” even though he had no involvement, the lawsuits said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Three men were ultimately charged with murder, and several other people faced other charges stemming from the shootings, which authorities said stemmed from a dispute between two groups of people.

Lassiter Saunders said she would continue fighting to clear Loudermill’s name.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the family takes this time to mourn, we want to make it clear that this is not over. Mr. Loudermill should not have spent his final days burdened with stress and chasing down a lie that went viral due to the careless and heartless actions of a Congressman, Missouri senators, and social media influencers, who couldn’t be bothered to verify the truth before destroying a man’s life.

“If you thought we were determined before, you haven’t seen anything yet!” she concluded.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices