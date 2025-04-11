Okanagan horse rescue to host Easter fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Horses and humans have always had a special bond.

At the Old Friends Canada Horse Rescue in Lake Country, B.C., horses that have been hurt by humans can find healing.

“We get a lot of horses that are kind of closer to the end of their life cycle not like a lot of other rescues who rescue horses that they rehab, rehome and are rideable,” said Alexandra Macdonald, executive director of the rescue.

Macdonald and her husband, Dave Gormley, have moved to the Okanagan from their home in Prince Edward Island to help run the ranch with Macdonald’s aunt, Deborah Battrum, who has owned and operated the ranch for decades.

“I have been coming to this property since I was four,” said Macdonald.

“So this property is full circle for me to come back here and help my aunt manage and care for the horses.”

The couple are helping steer the rescue in a new direction through new programming such as equine therapy for people with disabilities and people on the spectrum as well as hosting community events.

“In five years, this place will look a lot different. It will still have the same bones going on, but I think we will see a lot more people and a lot more community involvement, I hope,” said Gormley.

Right now it costs about $150,000 to run the sanctuary each year, which they try to offset through fundraising and sponsorships. Macdonald says that currently all of their animals have one person sponsoring each of them, however every animal needs eight sponsors to cover their cost.

What also helps with cost is the influx of volunteers donating their time to the farm. Darienne Dunn volunteers her time every day and says that the rescue isn’t just a haven for horses, but also a sanctuary for the volunteers. She has bonded with one of the horses named ‘Socks’.

“She needs somebody who can spend time with her every day so that she can learn to be around people and learn to be touched again,” said Dunn.

“I just decided that I was going to do that for her and now she lets me go right in and go up to her.”

Socks is one of the 23 horses that live at the sanctuary who families can meet and bond with at their Easter celebration on April 19. There will be games, an Easter egg hunt, crafts and more for the whole family.