2 suspects arrested, 1 at large, in string of Manitoba farm robberies: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve arrested two people in connection with a string of thefts at rural farms, while a third suspect remains at large.

Following an investigation with the help of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, RCMP searched a home at Sandy Bay First Nation Thursday and arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, each of whom face a raft of charges, ranging from possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes to breaking and entering with intent to possessing property obtained by crime.

The search turned up stolen property including vehicles, as well what police described as a ‘significant’ amount of meth, as well as more than $4,000 in cash.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mounties are now looking for James Allan Roulette, 20, also of Sandy Bay. He’s described as 6’2″ in height with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. Police said he may still be in the community or may have travelled to Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since the very first call, our officers have not stopped looking for the people responsible for these brazen thefts carried out with firearms,” Staff Sgt. Marcus Paddock said in a statement Friday.

““The investigation involved dozens of officers and quickly led to the execution of a search warrant and the arrest of two individuals as well as the recovery of stolen items. We will continue our work until the final suspect is safely arrested.”

Roulette may be armed, police said, so anyone spotting him should call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.