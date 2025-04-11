Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver deputy police chief tapped as Victoria’s next top cop

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 8:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fiona Wilson named new chief constable for VicPD'
Fiona Wilson named new chief constable for VicPD
We are hearing from Victoria's new and first female chief constable for the first time. The Victoria Police Department announced the hiring of Fiona Wilson on Thursday. She will be heading to the island from the Vancouver Police Department. Kylie Stanton has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The cities of Victoria and Esquimalt have their first-ever female police chief.

Fiona Wilson, who currently serves as a deputy chief with the Vancouver Police Department, will be heading to Vancouver Island to head up the Victoria Police Department.

“It is an incredible honour,” Wilson said of the appointment on Friday.

“I recognize the importance of earning the trust of a new department and two unique and vibrant communities,” she added.

“While I want to recognize the historic significance of being the first female chief of police here at VicPD, I also am focused on the things that are really important to me which are community, employee wellness and delivering results.”

Click to play video: 'VicPD chief against proposal to end school police liaison program'
VicPD chief against proposal to end school police liaison program

Wilson comes to the Victoria force as a 26-year veteran of the VPD, where she started with roles including patrolling the Downtown Eastside and as an investigator in the Sex Crimes Unit, before moving on to a variety of leadership roles.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson was promoted to deputy chief in 2021.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In tapping her for the top job at VicPD, the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board said she “stood out amid a rich field of candidates.”

“(She) impressed us with her vision for supporting both VicPD sworn members and civilian professionals while strengthening trust and safety in the communities of Victoria and Esquimalt,” board chair Micayla Hayes said.

Wilson will take over from outgoing Chief Del Manak when he retires at the end of August.

She’ll then be in command of a force with no shortage of complex challenges, including simmering public safety, drug and homelessness problems, budget pressures and controversy over the region’s school liaison officer program.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police deputy chief details investigation that led to arrest of Central Saanich police officers'
Vancouver police deputy chief details investigation that led to arrest of Central Saanich police officers

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said she believes the search found the right person for the job.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any one of (the candidates) would have been outstanding. The issue for us was finding someone who was just that much more aligned with the city’s values and what I hope are the service’s values as well,” she told Global News.

Manak said he will spend the next several months preparing for a smooth transition.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to bring her on a chief,” he said.

“I can tell you she is the real deal. She has an amazing resume, but what is more important to me — she is community-minded, she is collaborative, she’s a community … she’s thoughtful, she’s kind, she’s caring.”

Wilson will take command of the VicPD on Aug. 15.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices