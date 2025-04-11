No injuries in Halifax fire that damaged building with apartments, businesses

Send this page to someone via email

A building on Quinpool Road in Halifax that contained apartments, businesses and a restaurant is a “a loss,” after fire broke out overnight.

Firefighters were called at around midnight and by 8 a.m., a new crew arrived to relieve colleagues who had been working throughout the night.

“This morning when we arrived, obviously the fire wasn’t out. It’s in the walls and stuff still,” said District Chief Brad Connors with Halifax Fire.

“We got the excavator in here now. They’re going to start dismantling the building and the crews will be wetting the wooden stuff down just so it doesn’t flare up anymore. We’ve got a couple other concerns that we’ll deal with throughout the process.”

The building contains apartment units on upper floors, as well as a well-known restaurant called Naan N Curry.

Connors said the fire was particularly difficult to fight because of the way the building is constructed.

“In a fire like this, due to the construction, there’s a void space between the basement right up to the roof. So the fire gets in the walls and that’s very difficult for us to fight,” he said.

“At the point now (there’s) no harm to any individual, nobody was injured. The building’s a loss at this point anyway. So we’re erring on the side of caution. The excavator helps us pick apart the building, and then we’ll put the fire out as it brings it to us.”

Traffic was blocked in both directions of the 6300-block of Quinpool Road on Friday morning.

Frank Gomes, who has worked at the Indian restaurant as a chef for several years, says it was an emotional morning.

“I am shocked. And I’m actually here crying,” he said.

“I was feeling (like) it’s my family. I am not only thinking about me, I am thinking (of those) who are working there.”

Paul Britton, the manager at the McDonald’s restaurant nearby, delivered coffee to the firefighters.

“It’s terrible, but it looks like community is working to help, so I thought I’d join in,” he said.

“The fire department works on coffee so I brought them some coffee for today.”

According to the firefighters’ union’s social media, local restaurant, Mezza, also brought food by for the crews.

“After a long night, your support was very much appreciated,” wrote Halifax Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 268.

By late afternoon, demolition crews were on scene to tear down the structure.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the fire is fully contained.