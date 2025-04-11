ANALYSIS: League-leading Jets somehow still on outside of Cup conversation

On the afternoon of March 7, the hockey world anointed the winners of that day’s trade deadline. After 2 p.m. central that Friday, the discussion centred on the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche being the big winners.

Mikko Rantanen, Brock Nelson, Charlie Coyle and Ryan Lindgren were going to make their respective teams so much better, and both teams became prohibitive favourites for the Stanley Cup. Jim Nill and Chris McFarland had the assets to improve their teams as they started the stretch run in the Central Division.

Except someone forgot to tell the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets, who made two depth trades that day, for Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev, have owned the lead in the Central every day of 2025.

Since the return to action from the 4 Nations Face-Off, most people (including me) have been waiting for both the Stars and the Avs to take a run at the Jets in the division, but Winnipeg has responded with the confidence and style of a quality team, swatting the challengers aside.

Both Dallas and Colorado made their changes in order to avoid a first-round playoff matchup against each other. Both made catching the Jets the key objective of the last third of the season. And most people believed that one, if not both, would do it. Not many people gave the Jets the respect of winning the Central, let alone being a true playoff contender.

What’s fascinating for me is that the numbers don’t lie. Since 4 Nations, the Stars, Avalanche and Jets have all won the same number of games: 15. And yet, with those same wins, Winnipeg still isn’t in the conversation. It makes no sense.

Even as late as this week, the Jets are not getting enough respect as the best team in the NHL and a favourite for the Cup. After impressive statement games, all wins versus Vegas (the best team in the Pacific), St Louis (on a 12-game winning streak) and their closest divisional rival, Dallas, the Jets still sit on the outside of favourites to win the Stanley Cup.

Can that many people be wrong? Yes. Yes, they can.