Crime

2 Mounties taken to hospital after multi-vehicle Langley crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 9:56 pm
1 min read
B.C. RCMP officers taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash
WATCH: Two RCMP officers have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving suspects from an earlier incident. The crash happened at the intersection of 200th Street and 36 Avenue in Langley and involved at least four vehicles.
Two RCMP officers were taken to hospital on Thursday after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash with a robbery suspect.

Mounties from Surrey and Langley along with an integrated gang unit were investigating an alleged robbery at a South Surrey Home Depot when they were involved in a crash with the suspect vehicle and an unrelated civilian vehicle, according to police.

Langley RCMP said the officers were taken to hospital as a precaution for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said a suspect was also being treated for injuries unrelated to the crash.

RCMP said the intersection of 200 Street and 36 Avenue would remain closed for some time as police investigated.

