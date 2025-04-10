2 Mounties taken to hospital after multi-vehicle Langley crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two RCMP officers were taken to hospital on Thursday after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash with a robbery suspect.

Mounties from Surrey and Langley along with an integrated gang unit were investigating an alleged robbery at a South Surrey Home Depot when they were involved in a crash with the suspect vehicle and an unrelated civilian vehicle, according to police.

Langley RCMP said the officers were taken to hospital as a precaution for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said a suspect was also being treated for injuries unrelated to the crash.

RCMP said the intersection of 200 Street and 36 Avenue would remain closed for some time as police investigated.