Former B.C. MLA launches new ‘pragmatic, centrist’ party

A former member of the British Columbia legislature has launched a new political party called CentreBC, aiming to push back against what she describes as polarization in provincial politics.

Karin Kirkpatrick, who represented West Vancouver-Capilano between 2020 and 2024, says she has heard from “countless” B.C. residents about “the lack of a pragmatic, centrist choice for voters” in the province.

She says there is a clear demand for a party “focused on evidence-based policy, fiscal responsibility and a balanced approach to governing.”

Kirkpatrick was elected under the former BC Liberal banner in 2020 and continued sitting in the legislature when the party rebranded to become BC United in 2023.

But the leader of the party, Kevin Falcon, withdrew BC United ahead of the provincial election last fall to throw his support behind John Rustad’s Conservatives, who went on to form the Opposition.

Asked about the move on Thursday at an unrelated news conference, Premier David Eby said it’s a “hard slog” starting a new party, “but if anyone can do it, it’s probably Karin Kirkpatrick.”

At the same time, the premier said that he “would encourage her to look at the options that are available.”

The launch of CentreBC comes after Kirkpatrick ran unsuccessfully as an Independent last fall.

The new party received approval from Elections BC earlier this month and intends to field candidates in all 93 ridings in the next provincial election, says a statement from Kirkpatrick’s team.

“Last election, voters were stuck between an ineffective, out-of-touch NDP government and the BC Conservatives, who are obsessed with importing Republican-style culture war issues and conspiracy theories,” Kirkpatrick says.

“We will run on a platform that aims to deliver a strong private-sector economy, well-funded public services and a long-term approach to investing in infrastructure.”