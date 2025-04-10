‘Make showers great again’: Trump signs order to protect his ‘beautiful’ hair

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump has signed a lot of executive orders in the short time since he’s taken office, but one of the latest is raising eyebrows as it clearly takes aim at one of the president’s personal pet peeves.

On Wednesday, Trump took a moment to sign an executive order to “make America’s showers great again,” and explained the personal stakes in pushing for better water pressure.

“I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he signed the order, calling the state of his current water pressure “ridiculous.”

“I stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out: drip, drip, drip.”

Trump continued: “What you do is, you end up washing your hands five times longer. So it’s the same water, and we’re going to open it up so that people can live.”