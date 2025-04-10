Toronto Raptors waive Robinson and Swider

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors waived centre Orlando Robinson and forward Cole Swider on Thursday.

Robinson averaged 8.1 rebounds and 5.9 rebounds over 35 games for the NBA team this season.

Swider averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over eight games.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-50 Raptors will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in their penultimate game of the season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.