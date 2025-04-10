SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Raptors waive Robinson and Swider

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors waived centre Orlando Robinson and forward Cole Swider on Thursday.

Robinson averaged 8.1 rebounds and 5.9 rebounds over 35 games for the NBA team this season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says'
Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says

Swider averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over eight games.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-50 Raptors will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in their penultimate game of the season.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices