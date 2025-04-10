Toronto Raptors waive Robinson and Swider

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors waived centre Orlando Robinson and forward Cole Swider on Thursday.
Robinson averaged 8.1 rebounds and 5.9 rebounds over 35 games for the NBA team this season.
Swider averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over eight games.
The 30-50 Raptors will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in their penultimate game of the season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.
