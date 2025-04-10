Leafs sign defenceman Smith to entry-level deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Blake Smith to a three-year contract, the NHL team said Thursday.

The entry-level contract begins next season.

The 20-year-old Smith had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) and 54 penalty minutes in 64 games with the OHL’s Flint Firebirds this past season. He added one assist in five playoff games.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-five 225-pound native of Oshawa, Ont., recorded 54 points (13-41) over 244 career OHL regular-season games with Flint and the Oshawa Generals.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.