Sports

Leafs sign defenceman Smith to entry-level deal

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2025 2:39 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Blake Smith to a three-year contract, the NHL team said Thursday.

The entry-level contract begins next season.

The 20-year-old Smith had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) and 54 penalty minutes in 64 games with the OHL’s Flint Firebirds this past season. He added one assist in five playoff games.

The six-foot-five 225-pound native of Oshawa, Ont., recorded 54 points (13-41) over 244 career OHL regular-season games with Flint and the Oshawa Generals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

