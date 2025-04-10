Leafs sign defenceman Smith to entry-level deal

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Blake Smith to a three-year contract, the NHL team said Thursday.
The entry-level contract begins next season.
Related Videos
The 20-year-old Smith had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) and 54 penalty minutes in 64 games with the OHL’s Flint Firebirds this past season. He added one assist in five playoff games.
The six-foot-five 225-pound native of Oshawa, Ont., recorded 54 points (13-41) over 244 career OHL regular-season games with Flint and the Oshawa Generals.
Trending Now
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.
Comments