Montreal man charged in synagogue firebombing

A 19-year-old man has been charged in the firebombing of a Montreal-area synagogue in December.
Mohamed Ilyess Akodad faces two arson-related charges, two counts of attempted arson, one count of destruction of property and one count of possession of incendiary material.
The charges relate to a Dec. 18 fire at the Congregation Beth Tikvah in a suburb of Montreal, which caused minor damage to the synagogue.
Police at the time reported broken glass and damage to the door of the synagogue, as well as smoke damage, and a smashed glass door at the nearby offices of Federation CJA, a Jewish community group.
The incident in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., was widely condemned, including by then prime minister Justin Trudeau, who called it “a vile antisemitic attack against Montreal’s Jewish community.”
Akodad pleaded not guilty during a virtual appearance at the Montreal courthouse on Wednesday, and is scheduled to appear again on Thursday to discuss next steps.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs welcomed news of the arrest.
“Now, it is up to prosecutors to responsibly proceed with this case focused on maximizing its deterrent effect,” said Eta Yudin, the organization’s vice-president for Quebec “It must be made clear that the hateful targeting of the Jewish community has serious consequences.”
Montreal police say the suspect was arrested in the Montreal borough of Anjou, and investigators seized evidence during a search of a home.
They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is invited to contact police.
