National

Politics

Ontario city looks to drop ‘America Avenue’ street name amid Trump’s trade war

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 9:57 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Mayor of Canada’s largest city supports removing U.S. flags ‘wherever possible’'
Mayor of Canada’s largest city supports removing U.S. flags ‘wherever possible’
WATCH: Mayor of Canada’s largest city supports removing U.S. flags ‘wherever possible’ – Mar 19, 2025
Vaughan is looking to rename a residential street currently dubbed “America Avenue” given the fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The city, which is located just north of Toronto, has a survey on its website regarding the street’s renaming, indicating it favours switching it to “Terry Fox Avenue” in celebration of Canadian identity.

“Terry Fox is one of Canada’s most beloved national heroes, whose courage, determination and selflessness have inspired generations of Canadians and raised millions of dollars for cancer research,” it said.

“Before any decision is made on the street renaming, the city wants to understand how residents living on America Avenue feel about this proposed change.”

The survey is only open to Vaughan residents who live on America Avenue, which is near Jane Street and Teston Road. It closes on April 24.

Click to play video: 'Trump hikes tariffs on China to 125%'
Trump hikes tariffs on China to 125%

On its website, the city elaborated on why it’s exploring the name change.

“Recent tariff threats and trade disputes with the United States have reminded Canadians of the importance of national pride, unity, and the celebration of Canadian heroes who transcend political and economic tensions,” it said.

“Patriotism and the recognition of Canadian symbols and figures strengthen our national identity and foster a sense of pride among our residents.”

The city added it will also request Ontario’s transportation ministry to rename the future bridge over Highway 400, between Canada Drive and America Avenue, to the Terry Fox Bridge.

The city didn’t elaborate on what impact a name change could have on residents, or what steps would need to be taken to inform utility companies, for example, of a change of address.

The move being considered is just the latest measure several Canadian municipalities have taken since Trump was sworn in for his second presidential term in January.

Click to play video: '‘They had to stop’: Trump walks back most global tariffs for 90 days'
‘They had to stop’: Trump walks back most global tariffs for 90 days
Since then, what was once a consistently fruitful Canada-U.S. relationship has turned sour with Trump’s inconsistent trade policy, which is centred around tariffs that have been threatened, imposed, paused and watered down.

The confusion has rattled markets and led many nations, including Canada, to re-evaluate their relationship with America.

Ottawa, the provinces and territories, and municipalities have responded to the U.S. tariffs with reciprocal tariffs, procurement bans for U.S. companies and dumping American booze from liquor stores.

In a symbolic move, many municipalities have dropped the U.S. flag from their buildings.

West Lincoln, a township in the Niagara region, was the first municipality to make headlines on the matter when its council voted in February to remove all permanently affixed American flags from its buildings.

Coun. William Reilly first brought up the issue at a committee meeting, questioning why the U.S. flag was up year-round at the West Lincoln community centre, while Ontario’s provincial flag was absent.

“We have an American flag that seems to be fixed in our community centre and we don’t even have an Ontario provincial flag that’s up even one day a year,” Reilly said at that meeting last month.

“I feel disrespected by our American neighbours. It kind of strikes a nerve that here we are in our country, in our facility, proudly displaying their flag.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

