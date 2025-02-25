Ontario council votes unanimously to remove U.S. flags from town buildings

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario township has decided to remove all permanently affixed American flags from its buildings amid growing tensions with the United States.

West Lincoln council voted unanimously Monday night to take down the flags after it was recommended by the town’s corporate services committee last week. Council also approved all unrelated recommendations the committee made in its vote, without debate.

During the committee meeting, Coun. William Reilly questioned why the U.S. flag remains up year-round at the West Lincoln community centre, while Ontario’s provincial flag is absent.

“We have an American flag that seems to be fixed in our community centre and we don’t even have an Ontario provincial flag that’s up even one day a year,” Reilly said.

“I feel disrespected by our American neighbours. It kind of strikes a nerve that here we are in our country, in our facility, proudly displaying their flag.”

Story continues below advertisement

While all members of the township, located less than an hour’s drive from the U.S. border, agreed that they do not want to ban the flag, the majority agreed it should only be displayed when an American team is visiting.

2:06 Trump’s tariffs an ‘existential threat’ to Canada, Joly says

Coun. Jason Trombetta, who supported the motion, cited concerns about vandalism at the other buildings as another factor in the removal of the flag.

“If this [the flag] is going to possibly cause a disruption or a safety issue — because we’ve had damage at the community centre — then for the time being, I will support that,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Reilly, however, stood by his position that the issue is about respect.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I have no problem with their flag being raised when their team is playing here, but outside of that, the flag should be pulled down and stored away. I don’t think it has earned the right to remain in our facility 365 days a year,” he said.

Monday’s vote comes as cross-border tensions continue with U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Monday that his plan to impose sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on March 4 is still happening.

“We’re on time with the tariffs, and that’s moving along very rapidly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

“We’re being mistreated by many countries, not just Canada and Mexico.”

–with files from Sean Previl