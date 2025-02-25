SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario council votes unanimously to remove U.S. flags from town buildings

By Sawyer Bogdan & Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 10:44 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says tariffs on Canada are moving ‘rapidly’ and ‘on time’'
Trump says tariffs on Canada are moving ‘rapidly’ and ‘on time’
RELATED: President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. is “on time with the tariffs” adding that the process is moving “rapidly,” and that “we’ve been mistreated by many countries — not just Canada and Mexico.”
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario township has decided to remove all permanently affixed American flags from its buildings amid growing tensions with the United States.

West Lincoln council voted unanimously Monday night to take down the flags after it was recommended by the town’s corporate services committee last week. Council also approved all unrelated recommendations the committee made in its vote, without debate.

During the committee meeting, Coun. William Reilly questioned why the U.S. flag remains up year-round at the West Lincoln community centre, while Ontario’s provincial flag is absent.

“We have an American flag that seems to be fixed in our community centre and we don’t even have an Ontario provincial flag that’s up even one day a year,” Reilly said.

“I feel disrespected by our American neighbours. It kind of strikes a nerve that here we are in our country, in our facility, proudly displaying their flag.”

Story continues below advertisement

While all members of the township, located less than an hour’s drive from the U.S. border, agreed that they do not want to ban the flag, the majority agreed it should only be displayed when an American team is visiting.

Click to play video: 'Trump’s tariffs an ‘existential threat’ to Canada, Joly says'
Trump’s tariffs an ‘existential threat’ to Canada, Joly says

Coun. Jason Trombetta, who supported the motion, cited concerns about vandalism at the other buildings as another factor in the removal of the flag.

“If this [the flag] is going to possibly cause a disruption or a safety issue — because we’ve had damage at the community centre — then for the time being, I will support that,” he said.
Story continues below advertisement

Reilly, however, stood by his position that the issue is about respect.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I have no problem with their flag being raised when their team is playing here, but outside of that, the flag should be pulled down and stored away. I don’t think it has earned the right to remain in our facility 365 days a year,” he said.

Monday’s vote comes as cross-border tensions continue with U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Monday that his plan to impose sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on March 4 is still happening.

“We’re on time with the tariffs, and that’s moving along very rapidly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

“We’re being mistreated by many countries, not just Canada and Mexico.”

–with files from Sean Previl

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices