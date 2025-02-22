SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘I feel disrespected’: Ontario town considers removing U.S. flags from its buildings

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 22, 2025 4:00 am
2 min read
A township in Ontario is moving to remove permanently affixed American flags from municipal facilities, citing growing tensions with the U.S. over trade and political relations.

A West Lincoln council committee voted 4-3 on Tuesday directing staff to take down the flags, though the decision still requires final approval from the township council.

During the meeting, Coun. William Reilly questioned why the American flag remains up year-round at the West Lincoln community centre, while Ontario’s provincial flag is absent.

“We have an American flag that seems to be fixed in our community centre and we don’t even have an Ontario provincial flag that’s up even one day a year,” Reilly said.

“I feel disrespected by our American neighbours. It kind of strikes a nerve that here we are in our country, in our facility, proudly displaying their flag.”

While all members of the township agreed that they do not want to ban the flag, the majority agreed it should only be displayed when an American team is visiting.

Coun. Jason Trombetta, who supported the motion, cited concerns about vandalism at the other buildings as another factor in the removal of the flag.

“If this (the flag) is going to possibly cause a disruption or a safety issue, because we’ve had damage at the community centre, then for the time being, I will support that,” he said.

Reilly, however, stood by his position that the issue is about respect.

“I have no problem with their flag being raised when their team is playing here, but outside of that, the flag should be pulled down and stored away. I don’t think it has earned the right to remain in our facility 365 days a year,” he said.

The debate continues as cross-border tensions play out not just in politics, but also in sports.

On Thursday, Canada faced off against the U.S. in a tense hockey match, winning 3-2 in overtime furthering the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Justin Trudeau was quick to respond back to Trumps ongoing economic threats, “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” he wrote on X.

Some councillors argued that while the American flag should be raised when U.S. teams visit, its permanent placement in a township facility sends the wrong message, especially amid rising trade tensions.

“Our neighbours from the south aren’t necessarily respecting us,” Reilly said. “What happens if our relationship deteriorates further?” he added, before closing off the debate.

The final decision on the flag’s removal will be made Feb. 24.

