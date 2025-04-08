Regina housing organization releases 5-year plan to end homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

Namerind Housing Corporation in Regina had laid out its plans to what they believe could end chronic and episodic homelessness in the city.

After several months of consultations with community partners in the non-profit and private sector and other front-line advocates, the five-year outline looks at providing housing to solve the crisis at hand.

The “Everyone Deserves a Home” plan highlights the need to work on early prevention and diversion, with data showing investments into housing first programs in Regina project cost savings of 50 per cent in public services.

The plan states that every dollar invested into housing and supporting people through Regina’s plan is anticipated to result in 50 cents that can be recouped by public services.

More on the plan to end homelessness in Regina can be found in the video at the top of the page.