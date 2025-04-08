Winnipeg Jets prospect Chaz Lucius retires on medical advice

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets prospect Chaz Lucius is retiring from professional hockey at the age of just 21 due to a medical condition.

Through his agent, Newport Sports, the announcement was made on social media on advice from doctors after he was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. EDS is a hereditary disorder that affects connective tissue that stabilizes and supports the joints and organs.

The Jets selected Lucius 18th overall in 2021, but the first round draft pick was plagued by ankle injuries in his first three professional seasons with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

“As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joint injuries over the past several years, I had thought I was just unlucky,” said Lucius in a statement. “With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of hockey.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given this condition, my injury history and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lucius was limited to just 12 games as a rookie due to injuries. He only appeared in 17 games last season and dressed for only 25 contests this season and hasn’t played since early February.

“I feel blessed to have experienced all that hockey gave me over the years,” he said. “Even though I am crushed that I cannot continue to pursue my dream of playing in the NHL.”

View image in full screen Newport Sports

Lucius finishes his pro career with seven goals and 20 assists in 54 professional games.

“After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire,” the Jets said in a team issued statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Chaz’s condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice. We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him.”