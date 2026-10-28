Elks extend head coach Mark Kilam through 2029

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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have extended head coach Mark Kilam’s contract through the CFL 2029 season after he led the club to its best regular season in more than a decade.

The 47-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta., guided the Elks to a West Division-best 13-5 record in 2026, including an 8-1 mark at Commonwealth Stadium.

Those are Edmonton’s best regular-season and home records since its last Grey Cup season in 2015, when the club went 14-4 with a 7-1 mark at Commonwealth.

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The Elks clinched their first playoff berth since 2019 this season and will host a playoff game for the first time since 2015 in the West Division final on Nov. 7.

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Kilam was hired in December 2024 as the 25th head coach in franchise history after spending 19 years on the Calgary Stampeders sidelines, including five seasons as an assistant head coach.

Edmonton finished 7-11 in Kilam’s first season in 2025, but won six of its final 11 games and posted its first winning home record since 2019.

Kilam holds a 20-16 regular season record over two full seasons as head coach.

“Mark has done an outstanding job coaching this football team,” Elks vice-president of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey said in a release. “From Day 1, he brought discipline, resilience, and a clear direction for our players. The progress on the field is a direct reflection of his leadership. We are excited to have him continue to lead our team.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.