Alexander, Philpot and Fajardo named MOP finalists

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TORONTO – The CFL’s deadliest passing combo and a veteran quarterback coming off a career year are the finalists for the league’s outstanding player award.

Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander and Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot, along with Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo, were announced Wednesday as the finalists for the CFL’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player award.

Alexander threw for 5,257 yards and 35 TDs this season, joining Alouettes offensive co-ordinator Anthony Calvillo as the only two Montreal players to crack the 5,000-yard plateau. Alexander also sported a 72.1 completion percentage and had a CFL-high 37 completions of 30-plus yards.

Philpot, of Delta, B.C., led the CFL in catches (124), yards (1,809), 30-plus yard receptions (14) and yards after the catch (750) and was tied with teammate Tyler Snead for most TD grabs (both 13). Philpot also set league marks for most catches and yards in a season by a Canadian player and is a finalist for the league’s top Canadian award.

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Fajardo set career highs in passing yards (4,788) and TDs (25) in leading Edmonton (13-5) atop the West Division for the first time since 2015. The 34-year-old quarterback also ran for 517 yards (5.7-yard average) and eight touchdowns.

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Linebackers Adarius Pickett of Toronto and Darnell Sankey of B.C., along with Calgary defensive lineman Clarence Hicks, were named finalists for the CFL’s top defensive player award. Winnipeg’s Trey Vaval is chasing a second straight outstanding special-teams honour — attempting to become the league’s first back-to-back winner — with Calgary returner Tyreik McAllister and Edmonton kicker Vincent Blanchard also in the running.

Pickett registered a CFL-leading 116 total tackles and was second overall with 103 defensive tackles (six for loss). He also finished second in defensive plays (134) while adding 13 special-teams tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Sankey had a league-high defensive plays (136) and defensive tackles (114, including a career-high four for a loss). Sankey also recorded three sacks to tie a career best.

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Hicks led the CFL in sacks with 12, which also matched his career best. Hicks appeared in all 18 of Calgary’s regular-season games, registering 24 tackles (four for a loss), three pass knockdowns and two forced fumbles.

Vaval led the CFL in total kick-return yards (2,868) in his sophomore season while averaging 13.8 yards per punt return and 24.2 yards on kickoffs. Vaval scored two return TDs — an 88-yard kickoff return and a 120-yard missed field goal return.

McAllister scored three return TDs this season (two missed field goals, one punt). He also had a career-best 2,691 return yards.

Blanchard was the CFL’s most accurate kicker (making 55-of-59 field goals, 93.2 per cent). He registered a league-record nine field goals in Edmonton’s 37-35 overtime win over Hamilton on Sept. 26 and led the CFL in scoring with 211 points.

The league won’t be honouring its top players at an annual awards ceremony this year. Instead, the winners will learn of their accomplishment through surprise presentations that will be shared online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.