Family dumbfounded after B.C. home invasion suspect released on bail

A Vancouver Island family who lived through a terrifying home invasion says they’re dumbfounded the suspect has been released on bail.

The suspect, 32-year-old Robin Nicholas Wakeling, is facing seven charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and breaking and entering.

On Tuesday, he was released by a Nanaimo judge on $500 bail and multiple conditions.

The home invasion, which was partially captured on camera, happened in Parksville on March 25 when a man used a vehicle to crash through the family’s garage at 1:40 a.m.

Armed with a chain, the suspect then broke into the home.

“He managed to overpower me, looked to see what was going on, he had a chain wrapped around my neck,” one of the victims, who Global News is not identifying for safety reasons, said in a previous interview.

“I managed to pick the fellow up, drop him on the ground, get on top of him, choke hold move and hang on for dear life … The only thing he kept saying to me was ‘I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill you,’ over and over and over.”

Police believe the attack was random and that there was no connection between the suspect and the victims.

Wakeling’s release conditions include staying 100 metres away from the victims’ home, abiding by a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and a ban on any weapons or knives.

He’s also been ordered to get a psychiatric assessment and to attend all scheduled appointments with doctors and mental health workers.

BC Conservative public safety critic Elenore Sturko said she’s not surprised the family is afraid.

“I really do hope that an assessment is made and if this individual needs supports that they get it,” she said.

“But this government again has failed to provide the adequate supports that people with an underlying mental illness that leads to a criminal incident would need, including housing, ongoing supports, adequate access to counselling and even poverty reduction measures.”

Global News spoke with Wakeling’s mother on Monday, who declined to comment save to say the incident was a “sensitive situation.”

Wakeling is due back in court on April 29.

— with files from Rumina Daya