Environment

J-Pod welcomes new orca calf, ‘a sign of hope’ for endangered southern residents

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 5:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government announces new protections for B.C.’s orca population'
Federal government announces new protections for B.C.’s orca population
RELATED: The federal government is putting in new speed limits and fishing closures to protect the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales. The measures are designed to protect the endangered species from noise and pollution and improve their hunting territory. – Jun 3, 2024
Conservationists are celebrating the birth of a new calf among the endangered southern resident killer whale population.

The baby, born to J-Pod, was first spotted by a field biologist with the Center for Whale Research near Victoria Harbour on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'New orca calf spotted in Salish Sea'
New orca calf spotted in Salish Sea

The youngster was spotted swimming with orca J40, and it would be her first known calf, according to the group.

It is also the fourth southern resident calf born in the last 12 months, which the group called “a sign of hope for this endangered community.”

“Based on initial observations of the new calf, now designated J63, there are no immediate concerns,” the center wrote on Facebook.

“However, the first year of life is often a challenging time for young whales, particularly those born to first-time mothers.”

The group said it was “cautiously optimistic” about the calf’s chances of survival, adding it would monitor its progress closely.

As of July 2024, the adult population of the southern residents had fallen to just 73.

 

 

