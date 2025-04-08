J-Pod welcomes new orca calf, ‘a sign of hope’ for endangered southern residents

Send this page to someone via email

Conservationists are celebrating the birth of a new calf among the endangered southern resident killer whale population.

The baby, born to J-Pod, was first spotted by a field biologist with the Center for Whale Research near Victoria Harbour on Sunday.

The youngster was spotted swimming with orca J40, and it would be her first known calf, according to the group.

It is also the fourth southern resident calf born in the last 12 months, which the group called “a sign of hope for this endangered community.”

“Based on initial observations of the new calf, now designated J63, there are no immediate concerns,” the center wrote on Facebook.

“However, the first year of life is often a challenging time for young whales, particularly those born to first-time mothers.”

The group said it was “cautiously optimistic” about the calf’s chances of survival, adding it would monitor its progress closely.

As of July 2024, the adult population of the southern residents had fallen to just 73.