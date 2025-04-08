Menu

Politics

Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2025 3:51 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe. View image in full screen
Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe. Global News
The Manitoba government says adding officers to a police emergency team will help address crime.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says $3.3 million is being directed to double the RCMP emergency response team’s current roster of nine full-time positions.

The money is part of a $5.3-million plan announced in last month’s budget to boost policing in rural and northern areas.

The province has seen a series of high-profile crimes in recent months, including three break-ins west of Portage la Prairie last weekend that involved armed suspects stealing all-terrain vehicles.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives are accusing the NDP government of being soft on crime and not taking steps to reduce offences.

Wiebe says the number of officers was cut under the former Tory government and a larger RCMP response team will target serious crime.

“This is exactly the kind of resources that local law enforcement are appreciative of because they’re getting the backup, they’re getting the support that’s needed,” Wiebe said.

“That’s why it’s important to be able to deploy these specialized units, especially when firearms are involved or any kind of violent crime is involved.”

The emergency response team also executes high-risk arrest warrants, Wiebe said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

