Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says adding officers to a police emergency team will help address crime.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says $3.3 million is being directed to double the RCMP emergency response team’s current roster of nine full-time positions.

The money is part of a $5.3-million plan announced in last month’s budget to boost policing in rural and northern areas.

The province has seen a series of high-profile crimes in recent months, including three break-ins west of Portage la Prairie last weekend that involved armed suspects stealing all-terrain vehicles.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives are accusing the NDP government of being soft on crime and not taking steps to reduce offences.

Wiebe says the number of officers was cut under the former Tory government and a larger RCMP response team will target serious crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is exactly the kind of resources that local law enforcement are appreciative of because they’re getting the backup, they’re getting the support that’s needed,” Wiebe said.

“That’s why it’s important to be able to deploy these specialized units, especially when firearms are involved or any kind of violent crime is involved.”

The emergency response team also executes high-risk arrest warrants, Wiebe said.