Man killed by falling tree following major spring ice storm in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police said a man in his late 70s was struck and killed by a fallen tree in the aftermath of a major ice storm late last month.

OPP said on Monday, officers were called to a home in the Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just south of Peterborough, for reports that someone had been hit by a tree.

Officers spoke to a witness who stated the homeowner had asked them for help clearing trees damaged in the storm, police said.

“The two were both experienced in tree removal and had already felled four or five trees before the last one came down striking the one individual,” police said.

A 78-year-old man died at the scene, the OPP said.

On March 30, a major ice storm moved into several Ontario regions in the north and east of the GTA, leaving more than one million homes and businesses without power.

The ice accumulation knocked down power lines, trees and tree limbs, causing power outages and unsafe conditions. A number of municipalities declared states of emergency, including Peterborough, Orillia, Oro-Medonte and Brock as well as the District of Muskoka.

Restoration has taken well over a week for some residents in the hardest hit areas surrounding Peterborough and Orillia. As of Tuesday, around 34,000 customers were still without power, Hydro One said.

The storm was the most severe weather event the utility has faced since the ice storm of 1998, Hydro One said on social media.

“The Peterborough County OPP would like to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased,” the OPP said.

The OPP are reminding the public to take all possible steps to ensure safety when “attempting any sort of activity like this.”

“If it falls outside the scope of your abilities, hire a professional,” they added.

— With files from The Canadian Press