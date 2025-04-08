SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
More than 34,000 customers remain powerless after spring storm tears through Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2025 7:11 am
1 min read
Power returning but Ontario ice storm cleanup slow after widespread damage
WATCH: More than a week after a punishing spring ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Ontario residents without electricity most customers have now been reconnected. But as Seán O’Shea reports, the storm caused widespread damage which is still being cleaned up.
Just over 35,000 customers still don’t have power back in Ontario more than a week after a storm tore through the central and eastern parts of the province.

Among the hardest hit communities were those surrounding Peterborough and Orillia.

Hydro One says over 4,800 crews are working to restore service, with favourable weather in the forecast.The utility’s website also says crews have identified more than 2,300 broken poles in the affected areas.

The March 30 ice storm saw more than a million homes and businesses in Ontario experience power outages. The following days brought strong winds and heavy rain, which affected crews’ ability to do restoration work.

Meanwhile, other parts of the province could see a blast of wintery weather this morning.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for regions including Toronto, London and parts of southern Georgian Bay, which could see up to five centimetres of snow. Areas east of Owen Sound could see up to ten centimetres of snowfall into the afternoon.

Provincial police have warned of multiple reported collisions on roadways due to the weather and cautioned drivers of reduced visibility and slippery conditions on roads.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

