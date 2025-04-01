Menu

Weather

Power outages persist in hard-hit areas after Ontario ice storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2025 7:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Clean-up begins after ice storm devastates Barrie and surrounding areas'
Clean-up begins after ice storm devastates Barrie and surrounding areas
WATCH: Clean-up begins after ice storm devastates Barrie and surrounding areas.
Ontario’s provincial utility says power has been restored to more than half a million customers since the start of a weekend ice storm but that some hard-hit regions may have to wait until the end of the week.

Hydro One says more than 280,000 homes and businesses were still without power as of Tuesday morning.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials say repairs in hard-hit areas including Orillia and Peterborough could take until Friday.

The storm covered roads and other surfaces with ice, causing hazardous driving conditions and damage to trees. Most city facilities and all parks are closed until further notice due to downed trees and unstable branches.

As it moved east, the storm also caused outages in Quebec, though on a smaller scale with 3,000 customers still in the dark, according to Hydro-Québec.

Parts of the Atlantic provinces and northeastern Quebec are under heavy rainfall or freezing rain warnings.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

