Canada

25-year-old worker in New Brunswick dies after cell tower fall

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 10:27 am
1 min read
RCMP say a worker fell while working on a cell tower in Moncton on April 7, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP say a worker fell while working on a cell tower in Moncton on April 7, 2025. Submitted/Wade Perry
A 25-year-old man has died in a workplace accident in Riverview, N.B., according to RCMP.

Police say they were called to the site on Coverdale Road at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The man, who RCMP say was wearing safety equipment, was working on a cellular tower when he fell.

He was taken to hospital by emergency services and was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is being conducted by WorkSafeNB.

