25-year-old worker in New Brunswick dies after cell tower fall

A 25-year-old man has died in a workplace accident in Riverview, N.B., according to RCMP.
Police say they were called to the site on Coverdale Road at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The man, who RCMP say was wearing safety equipment, was working on a cellular tower when he fell.
He was taken to hospital by emergency services and was later pronounced dead.
An investigation is being conducted by WorkSafeNB.
