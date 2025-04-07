Menu

Crime

Items found near Vancouver Island home-invasion crime scene shed light on suspect

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 7, 2025 9:54 pm
2 min read
Global News has new information on a terrifying home invasion in Parksville last month. As Rumina Daya reports, items found near the crime scene could shed light on the actions of the suspect.
Items found near the house where a terrifying home invasion took place in Parksville, B.C.,  hint at a troubled life for the man arrested at the scene.

On March 25, a man smashed his car through the garage door and entered a family’s home where he reportedly wrapped a chain around the homeowner’s neck and threatened to kill the occupants. The incident ended when police arrived and took the man away.

A few hours later, a neighbor walking his dog found a tool belt in the bushes with a man’s name and phone number on it.

The neighbour, who Global News is not identifying for safety reasons, said he called the number and ultimately made contact with the suspect’s mother, who told him her son had been missing for 20 hours. She did not reveal where he was missing from.

The name and number was that of the suspect.

Island District RCMP confirmed the violent incident was a random home invasion and there was no connection between the suspect and the homeowners. Global News is not identifying the family due to safety concerns.

RCMP said the suspect was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to the hospital.

Another neighbour also discovered multiple items near the crime scene, which were handed over to police.

The items included a brown folder, with “early stage sobriety,” and “June 2023” written on it, along with “10 mg of abilify,” which according to the drug manufacturer, is used as an add-on treatment for adults with Major Depressive Disorder when an antidepressant alone is not enough, among some other uses.

The suspect, Robin Nicholas Wakeling, 32, faces seven charges, including break and enter, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Wakeling is expected to make a court appearance in Port Alberni on Tuesday.

– with files from Rumina Daya

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

