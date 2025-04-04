Menu

Crime

Terrifying Vancouver Island home invasion caught on security camera

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 9:26 pm
1 min read
Violent Parksville home invasion caught on camera
A Vancouver Island family is recovering from a terrifying and violent home invasion - where the suspect threatened to kill them. As Rumina Daya reports, the homeowner, whose identity we have agreed to protect, says he ended up in a hand-to-hand fight with the intruder.
A family in the Parksville, B.C., area is recovering from a terrifying home invasion where the suspect crashed through their garage and allegedly threatened to kill them.

The incident, which happened on March 25, was caught on the family’s security video system.

It shows a car pulling up to the home and stopping outside the garage. After about a minute the car then backs up down the drive and then accelerates at a high speed at the garage, crashing through the door.

A view from inside the garage shows the car crashing through the door, hitting a vintage car inside.

Global News is not identifying the family due to safety concerns.

Surrey home invasion suspect held in custody

They said the man who was driving the car then entered the home through the garage where he was met by the homeowner.

“I heard the footsteps comin’, he came running as fast as he can this way, I tried to hold him out, put my shoulder in the door and I couldn’t hold him out,” the homeowner said.

“Once he got in, he started wrapping a chain around my neck that he had, and he said ‘I’m gonna kill you.'”

The homeowner said he couldn’t hear his wife and he didn’t know where she was.

“I just lost it, somehow I grabbed him and slammed him on the ground but I made sure his head hit first, so I could, I just knew to get him down,” he said.

Eventually, the homeowner finally managed to pin the intruder and police were called.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Robin Nicholas Wakeling is facing several charges, including break and enter, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

-with files from Rumina Daya

