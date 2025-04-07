Suspicious death amongst 3 shootings over 24 hours in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after reports of gunshots in Mill Woods — one of at least three shootings Edmonton police responded to in under 24 hours in the city.

The suspicious death took place Sunday night near a southeast Edmonton LRT station.

Edmonton police responded around 10 p.m. to reports of gunshots near 66 Street and 38 Avenue, around the Millbourne/Woodvale Stop of the Valley Line Southeast.

Officers arrived to find an injured 52-year-old man. EMS tried to save the man’s life, but he was declared dead on the scene.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The EPS is asking for dash camera or home security camera footage between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday to contact them.

Likewise, police are asking people who may have witnessed the shooting or saw suspicious activity in the neighbourhood to please come forward.

The fatality came a few hours between two other shootings police dealt with on the north side.

One happened during the supper hour in the Kilkenny neighbourhood.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots near 72 Street and 149 Avenue.

Upon arrival, EPS said the officers located evidence that a firearm was fired in the area.

Police taped off an area of 149 Avenue in a residential area just east of the Kilkenny Community League and John Barnett School, where several bullets were seen on the ground.

Thankfully, police said no injuries were reported.

The other shooting happened just after midnight in the Homesteader neighbourhood.

View image in full screen Edmonton police responded to a shooting near 128 Avenue and 45 Street in the Homesteader neighbourhood on Monday, April 7, 2025. Global News

EPS said officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday after gunshots were heard near 128 Avenue and 45 Street.

Once again, police said upon arrival the officers found evidence that a gun was discharged and discovered a bullet hole in one of the homes in the area.

Again, no injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate all three shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.