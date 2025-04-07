Vacant house to be demolished after morning blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say

No one was hurt in a fire at a vacant home on Magnus Avenue Monday morning, Winnipeg firefighters say.
Crews were called to a one-and-a-half storey house just before 7:30 a.m., and had to attack the blaze from the outside, as it wasn’t safe to enter the building.
Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but the damage to the vacant house itself was significant, firefighters said. Due to structural concerns, an emergency demolition will take place, they said.
The city says people driving through the area should be careful once the scene has been cleared, as frozen water has created slippery conditions.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
