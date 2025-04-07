Menu

Fire

Vacant house to be demolished after morning blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 7, 2025 3:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vacant building fires in Winnipeg'
Vacant building fires in Winnipeg
RELATED: Winnipeg is still dealing with a problem of vacant building fires, with crews responding to five in the last week. The WFPS deputy chief is pushing more of these buildings to turn into affordable housing before they go up in smoke – Nov 27, 2024
No one was hurt in a fire at a vacant home on Magnus Avenue Monday morning, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Crews were called to a one-and-a-half storey house just before 7:30 a.m., and had to attack the blaze from the outside, as it wasn’t safe to enter the building.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but the damage to the vacant house itself was significant, firefighters said. Due to structural concerns, an emergency demolition will take place, they said.

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze on Magnus Avenue Monday morning. View image in full screen
Fire crews at the scene of a blaze on Magnus Avenue Monday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

The city says people driving through the area should be careful once the scene has been cleared, as frozen water has created slippery conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Vacant building on Manitoba Avenue to be demolished after morning blaze'
Vacant building on Manitoba Avenue to be demolished after morning blaze
