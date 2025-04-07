Drugs like Ozempic could ‘significantly’ cut Alzheimer’s risk, study finds

Send this page to someone via email

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, commonly used for Type 2 diabetes and weight loss, may also offer significant protection against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, according to new research.

Two major studies published Monday in JAMA Neurology found that GLP-1 medications are linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline in people with Type 2 diabetes.

One study found that GLP-1 drugs were associated with a 33 per cent reduction in the risk of dementia, while another class of diabetes medications, SGLT2 inhibitors, demonstrated an even greater benefit, cutting the risk by 43 per cent.

“We consider this the initial point, and the results are very promising, but there is other work that needs to be done,” explained Dr. Serena Guo, senior author of one of the studies and a pharmacoepidemiologist at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy.

“This is one of the first real-world studies to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of both neuroglucose-lowering drugs on their effect of decreasing risk and prevention of ADRD [Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias],” she told Global News.

SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of medications that help lower blood sugar by preventing the kidneys from reabsorbing glucose, allowing it to be excreted in urine. Common brand names include Farxiga, Jardiance and Invokana.

GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, are commonly used to manage Type 2 diabetes by helping control blood sugar levels. They work by boosting insulin, reducing sugar production in the liver and slowing down digestion.

Recently, GLP-1 medications have gained a lot of attention not only for their diabetes-fighting power but also for their ability to help with weight loss, making them popular even among those without diabetes.

Other studies have shown that GLP-1 drugs can also offer benefits for cardiovascular health, help protect against kidney disease, and now, potentially reduce the risk of dementia.

Meanwhile, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia rates are on the rise globally, including in Canada, with an estimated 771,000 Canadians currently living with dementia, a number expected to grow significantly in the coming decades.

Dr. Sharon Cohen, a neurologist based in Toronto, said the study’s results were “significant,” adding there is already a converging body of evidence supporting glucose-lowering drugs for use in Alzheimer’s disease.

“And so the study gives more support to the idea,” she said.

About the studies

Guo’s study looked at electronic health records from patients in Florida from January 2014 to June 2023 and focused on people aged 50 or older with Type 2 diabetes and no prior diagnosis of dementia.

The researchers looked at data from over 90,000 individuals who were treated with either GLP-1RAs or SGLT2is, comparing them to others on different glucose-lowering medications.

SGLT2is have been used dating back through that time period for diabetes, though the wide recognition and use of GLP-1RAs for weight loss or under more recognizable brand names is more recent.

The study found that both GLP-1RAs and SGLT2i were linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia compared to other treatments.

The results were promising: both drug classes were linked to a significantly lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Specifically, the study found that GLP-1RAs were associated with a 33 per cent lower risk of dementia, while SGLT2is had an even greater effect, reducing the risk by 43 per cent. However, when the two medications were compared directly, no major difference in their effectiveness was found.

“We are surprised [at the results]. Compared to those other drugs, they showed not only a lower risk, but a relatively large effect size, about 30 to 40 per cent decreased risk of ADRD,” Guo said.

The second study published in JAMA Neurology found similar results. A meta-analysis of 160,000 patients examined whether certain glucose-lowering drugs, known for their heart-protective benefits, could also reduce the risk of dementia or cognitive decline.

GLP-1 drugs were associated with a statistically significant reduction in the risk of dementia. However, the study found that SGLT2i drugs did not show a significant association with reduced dementia risk. Neither SGLT2 nor GLP-1 drugs showed a significant reduction in the risk of vascular dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

How these drugs could protect the brain

In Guo’s study, she said the mechanisms behind how drugs like Ozempic may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementias are still not fully understood. She stressed the need for more research to unravel these effects.

“There needs to be more pre-clinical mechanistic studies to demonstrate the mechanism linking GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT-2 inhibitors to the ADRD outcomes,” she said.

However, one of the possible reasons for this is that GLP-1s are good at lowering both glucose levels and body weight. Since obesity and high blood sugar are known risk factors for dementia, this could be one way these drugs help lower that risk, she said.

Another idea is that GLP-1 drugs and SGLT2 inhibitors might protect the brain by cutting down on inflammation, improving insulin function and even helping new brain cells grow. Plus, they boost blood flow to the brain and reduce oxidative stress — all things that can play a role in cognitive decline.

“Because our study used electronic health records data from Florida, the next step would be further confirming the study finding in other populations,” Guo said.

“We are very excited about the findings, but more studies and further research need to be done, especially for GLP-1 receptor agonists, it’s really become very popular in the past couple of years. We do need newer data to explore and understand the whole picture of the benefit and safety profile of this therapeutic class.”

Cohen said that drugs like Ozempic have already shown promise in helping with mental health issues, addiction, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Now, their potential neuroprotective effects might also be beneficial for conditions like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other dementias.

“So, wow, is the sky the limit with these drugs? Well, careful trials will fare it out, but we are hopeful,” she said.