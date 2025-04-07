Ultimate Easter guide: Baskets, activities and decor ideas

As grass starts looking a little greener and flowers start to bloom, it’s time to get prepped for Easter fun. Woven baskets, milk chocolates, unique home decor and more, we’re feeling nostalgic with these festive items that are sure to make this holiday extra special. Read on for kid and family-approved Easter magic.
These adorable Baster baskets for kids are personalized to make this easter celebration extra special – perfect for Easter egg hunts or as a festive decor piece.
If you’re looking for something a little more timeless, this woven seagrass option from Pottery Barn looks straight out of a fairytale and will last you for years of Easter hunts to come.
Add a little hop, a dash of charm, and a sprinkle of spring magic with our Bunny & Carrot Garland – it’s Easter cuteness all strung together!
This handcrafted terracotta egg from Pottery Barn is both festive and beautiful – a glowing centerpiece that’ll steal the spotlight at your Easter table.
24 Pcs Mochi Squishy Toy Prefilled Easter Eggs – $25.99
Floral Bunny Stoneware Tiered Stand – $95.99
DIY Bird House Kit for Kids – $51.91
Stock up now – because no Easter hunt is complete without a handful (or basketful!) of Cadbury mini eggs.
Crack open the fun this Easter with 24 fillable eggs, ready to be stuffed with sweet surprises for the ultimate bunny-approved hunt.
I can’t think of a better way to spend Easter with the kiddos than by building this 288-piece bunny LEGO set. Interactive screen-free fun, what more could you ask for?
With just a spin and a marker, you’ll turn plain eggs into dazzling designs. No dyes and no mess!
Unleash your inner artist, gardener, and potter all in one go. Create, paint, and plant your own vibrant flower garden with this all-in-one kit.
Brain Games – Sticker by Letter: Happy Easter Activity Book – $14.50
41 Pcs Easter Egg Decorating DIY Kit – $22.99
