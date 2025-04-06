‘Rally for Canada’ at Manitoba Legislature to send message to President Donald Trump

The government of Manitoba is hosting a Rally for Canada the the Legislative building in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday.
Premier Wab Kinew said his government helped organize the rally to provide a chance for family and friends to “show their Manitoban and Canadian pride and send a message — we will never be the 51st state.”
The rally, which will include activities for kids and families, including a performance by Juno award-winning musician Fred Penner, comes after U.S. President Donald Trump continually made comments about Canada becoming the 51st state.
