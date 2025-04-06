‘Rally for Canada’ at Manitoba Legislature to send message to President Donald Trump

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The government of Manitoba is hosting a Rally for Canada the the Legislative building in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday.

Premier Wab Kinew said his government helped organize the rally to provide a chance for family and friends to “show their Manitoban and Canadian pride and send a message — we will never be the 51st state.”

The rally, which will include activities for kids and families, including a performance by Juno award-winning musician Fred Penner, comes after U.S. President Donald Trump continually made comments about Canada becoming the 51st state.