Politics

‘Rally for Canada’ at Manitoba Legislature to send message to President Donald Trump

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 6, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature where the provincial government is hosting a rally on Sunday to send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump about his desire to make Canada the 51st state. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The government of Manitoba is hosting a Rally for Canada the the Legislative building in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday.

Premier Wab Kinew said his government helped organize the rally to provide a chance for family and friends to “show their Manitoban and Canadian pride and send a message — we will never be the 51st state.”

The rally, which will include activities for kids and families, including a performance by Juno award-winning musician Fred Penner, comes after U.S. President Donald Trump continually made comments about Canada becoming the 51st state.

