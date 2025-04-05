Raptors sign Swider for remainder of NBA season

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed forward Cole Swider for the remainder of the season Saturday.

The six-foot-eight, 220-pound Swider is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in six games with the Raptors after signing a 10-day contract last month.

“He’s somebody that puts a lot of work in,” said Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic before Friday’s 117-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons. “He’s really trying at the end of the season to pick up on our schemes and what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively.

“I think he’s actually taking good shots, that he’s not forcing, that he’s taking good shots. I have absolute trust in him that he’s going to knock down those shots for us.”

He also averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 34.6 minutes in 31 Tip-Off Tournament and regular-season games with Motor City and South Bay in the NBA G League this season.

Swider has appeared in 33 career NBA games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami, Detroit and Toronto, He is averaging 2.7 points, 0.9 rebounds and 7.5 minutes over that span.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.