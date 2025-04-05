SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign Swider for remainder of NBA season

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed forward Cole Swider for the remainder of the season Saturday.

The six-foot-eight, 220-pound Swider is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in six games with the Raptors after signing a 10-day contract last month.

“He’s somebody that puts a lot of work in,” said Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic before Friday’s 117-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons. “He’s really trying at the end of the season to pick up on our schemes and what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says'
Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says
Story continues below advertisement

“I think he’s actually taking good shots, that he’s not forcing, that he’s taking good shots. I have absolute trust in him that he’s going to knock down those shots for us.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He also averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 34.6 minutes in 31 Tip-Off Tournament and regular-season games with Motor City and South Bay in the NBA G League this season.

Trending Now

Swider has appeared in 33 career NBA games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami, Detroit and Toronto, He is averaging 2.7 points, 0.9 rebounds and 7.5 minutes over that span.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices