B.C. man campaigns for people from the United States to come visit

Tod Maffin of Nanaimo, B.C., said he got the idea one day while just scrolling through TikTok videos.

Maffin, who has his own website called “far and wide news” had already produced a number of videos urging his viewers to “Buy Canadian” — so he thought, why not put together a TikTok video urging Americans to come for a visit?

“I was just bored and I did a little video saying, hey, if you Americans really want to support Canada why don’t we pick a weekend and you guys can come up to Canada?” said Maffin.

Promising to give them “the literal keys to the city,” Maffin’s light-hearted video promises visitors “incredible outdoor activities, hiking and some of the best brew pubs in the world.’

But “before you make up your mind,” Maffin continued, “there’s a few things you need to know about Canada. We rather like LGBTQ people, our streets are clean and we don’t really have mass shootings.”

Best of all, he said, “our dollar (Canadian) is worth nothing right now — your (U.S.) dollar would go so far.”

Maffin suggested the weekend of April 25th to 27th as a good time for a visit.

He figured maybe half a dozen or so Americans would respond — and maybe he and his wife would take them out to lunch — but all of a sudden the notification bells on his phone started going off.

By within 72 hours, Maffin said he had about 2,000 people who were interested in coming to visit Nanaimo — from Washington, Texas, California, even as far away as the Netherlands and Australia.

“One of the things that became clear to me was that there is so much support among the rank-and-file Americans in the U.S. and despite what our leaders talk about — you know, I feel like there is still a real kinship between Americans and Canadians.”

Overwhelmed by the response, Maffin solicited help from Tourism Nanaimo and City of Nanaimo.

“The goal is to have these people, you know, not in a conference centre somewhere, but out in the community, eating in a restaurant, shopping in our stores, staying in our campgrounds — you know, that’s the real goal here is to provide a boost to the economy,” said Maffin.

Describing the idea as “billiant and innovative,” the Mayor of Nanaimo, Leonard Krog, promised he’ll be on hand to greet the visitors.

“It’s a huge boost to tourism here in Nanaimo,” said Krog. “It reminds all of us that we have to stop associating the American people, many of whom did not vote for Donald Trump, with the Mad King and the White House. This is a practical way to maintain relationships, build goodwill, and boost our local economy at a time when we certainly need it with the threat of tariffs on the horizon.

“We need to remind ourselves that notwithstanding the differences in political leadership, we still occupy this continent together,” added Krog.

“We are tied intimately through trade and personal relationships and a long history of cooperation and defending freedom.”

When they got wind of the plan, some local business owners also offered to pitch in.

Kaitlyn Jones, owner of Tacomania food truck, said local food truck owners will be “putting on a special festival” for the visitors on the Nanaimo waterfront on Friday, April 26, offering up “any kind of cuisine you can imagine,” and special discounts for the visitors.

“We’re stoked,” said Jones. “Like anything to boost the local economy, especially right now with the world being as tense as it is. You know, we love our American neighbours. It’s going to nice to show that unity right now, especially with everything being the way it is.

“I think it’s great for the common person to be able to be connecting with somebody else from another country and supporting each other,” said Danielle Hartwick, owner of Van Isle Poutinerie food truck.