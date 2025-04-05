Ottawa police charge 38-year-old after man killed, woman injured

See more sharing options

Ottawa police say a 38-year-old man has been charged after a man was killed and a woman was injured at a home in an east end suburb.

Police say the Ottawa man faces a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was set to appear in court Saturday.

Police say officers were called to a home on Provender Avenue in Gloucester just before 6 a.m. on Friday where they found one man dead and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

They identified the man as 42-year-old Trevor Howard Needham.

Later Friday, they said the suspect had been identified and charged.