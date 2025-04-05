Menu

Crime

Ottawa police charge 38-year-old after man killed, woman injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform during an event in Ottawa on Friday, March 7, 2025. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform during an event in Ottawa on Friday, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ottawa police say a 38-year-old man has been charged after a man was killed and a woman was injured at a home in an east end suburb.

Police say the Ottawa man faces a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was set to appear in court Saturday.

Police say officers were called to a home on Provender Avenue in Gloucester just before 6 a.m. on Friday where they found one man dead and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

They identified the man as 42-year-old Trevor Howard Needham.

Later Friday, they said the suspect had been identified and charged.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

