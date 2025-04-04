Ingram, Dick to miss end of Raptors season

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram won’t make his Toronto Raptors debut this season.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic says it “isn’t realistic” for Ingram to fully recover from a sprained ankle before Toronto’s season ends.

Rajakovic also says that sophomore swingman Gradey Dick will be shut for the rest of the season with a bone bruise on his knee. Toronto has five games remaining heading into a meeting with Detroit on Friday.

Ingram was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Raptors on Feb. 6.

New Orleans got forward Bruce Brown, centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round draft pick (via Indiana) and a 2031 second-round draft pick in return.

Ingram hasn’t played since Dec. 7 due to a severe left ankle sprain.

The 27-year-old small forward was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game before he was hurt.

Dick was averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists before he was hurt on March 2.

Rajakovic also said that Scottie Barnes would rest on Friday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.