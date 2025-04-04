Gretzky to be at Friday’s Capitals game with Ovechkin needing just 3 goals to break NHL record

Wayne Gretzky is expected to be in attendance Friday night in Washington with Alex Ovechkin two goals from tying and three from breaking the hockey legend’s NHL record.

The Capitals’ game against Chicago marks the start of Gretzky joining the chase in person.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said after his team’s morning skate. “He’s been supportive all the time to me. It’s a fun time right now. We’ll see what’s going to happen, but right now it’s all attention to a hockey game.

Commissioner Gary Bettman, Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis were in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday night. Ovechkin scored his 892nd goal in that game, putting him a hat trick on home ice away from passing Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be fun,” said winger Tom Wilson, who like Gretzky is from Ontario. “It’s bigger than the game right now. It’s bigger than hockey. It’s the ‘Great One.’ I mean, no one would have ever thought that would happen.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The energy around this thing the whole year, it’s been second to none, and it’s been something no one’s ever gone through.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The energy around this thing the whole year, it's been second to none, and it's been something no one's ever gone through."

Not at least in 31 years, since Gretzky passed “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe’s all-time mark of 801 career goals. Gretzky is accompanying Ovechkin on the approach to 895 like Howe did for him on the way to 802 in 1994.

“The greatest player of all time is coming to follow us for however long it takes, so it’s exciting,” Capitals centre Dylan Strome said. “I think Ovi and Gretzky have a pretty good relationship. And obviously the ambassador that he’s been for the game for as many years as he has, he does a ton for hockey and a ton for Canada, so it’s cool.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Nick Wass

The anticipation is building around hockey for what’s being billed the “GR8 chase,” and Gretzky being in the building is the latest piece of that.

“It just shows you how close the players are in the game and how much respect there is between both of them,” said retired defenceman Jason Demers, an NHL Network analyst who will also be at the game with NHL Live moving on site for the occasion.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having Wayne be there and support Ovechkin, who’s going to basically break his record and take him out of the record books, I know he’s got 20 or 30 more of them, but it’s just wild to think about the support that guys have for one another, and that’s what makes our sport so great.”