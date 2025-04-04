Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Gretzky to be at Friday’s Capitals game with Ovechkin needing just 3 goals to break NHL record

By Stephen Whyno The Associated Press
Posted April 4, 2025 3:15 pm
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery explains what makes Alex Ovechkin unique.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Wayne Gretzky is expected to be in attendance Friday night in Washington with Alex Ovechkin two goals from tying and three from breaking the hockey legend’s NHL record.

The Capitals’ game against Chicago marks the start of Gretzky joining the chase in person.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said after his team’s morning skate. “He’s been supportive all the time to me. It’s a fun time right now. We’ll see what’s going to happen, but right now it’s all attention to a hockey game.

“It’s a pretty cool moment.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a pretty cool moment."

Commissioner Gary Bettman, Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis were in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday night. Ovechkin scored his 892nd goal in that game, putting him a hat trick on home ice away from passing Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ovechkin’s over-the-top tour with Stanley cup'
Ovechkin’s over-the-top tour with Stanley cup

“It’s going to be fun,” said winger Tom Wilson, who like Gretzky is from Ontario. “It’s bigger than the game right now. It’s bigger than hockey. It’s the ‘Great One.’ I mean, no one would have ever thought that would happen.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The energy around this thing the whole year, it’s been second to none, and it’s been something no one’s ever gone through.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The energy around this thing the whole year, it's been second to none, and it's been something no one's ever gone through."

Not at least in 31 years, since Gretzky passed “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe’s all-time mark of 801 career goals. Gretzky is accompanying Ovechkin on the approach to 895 like Howe did for him on the way to 802 in 1994.

“The greatest player of all time is coming to follow us for however long it takes, so it’s exciting,” Capitals centre Dylan Strome said. “I think Ovi and Gretzky have a pretty good relationship. And obviously the ambassador that he’s been for the game for as many years as he has, he does a ton for hockey and a ton for Canada, so it’s cool.”

Story continues below advertisement
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Nick Wass
Trending Now

The anticipation is building around hockey for what’s being billed the “GR8 chase,” and Gretzky being in the building is the latest piece of that.

“It just shows you how close the players are in the game and how much respect there is between both of them,” said retired defenceman Jason Demers, an NHL Network analyst who will also be at the game with NHL Live moving on site for the occasion.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having Wayne be there and support Ovechkin, who’s going to basically break his record and take him out of the record books, I know he’s got 20 or 30 more of them, but it’s just wild to think about the support that guys have for one another, and that’s what makes our sport so great.”

Click to play video: 'Gretzky, Messier, McDavid, Kurri, Draisaitl, Smyth win Global News fan poll for all-time all-star forwards'
Gretzky, Messier, McDavid, Kurri, Draisaitl, Smyth win Global News fan poll for all-time all-star forwards
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices