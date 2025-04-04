Do you know this man? Suspect in Abbotsford sex assault depicted in sketch

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., have released a sketch of the suspect in a daylight sexual assault in a popular park.

The assault happened shortly before 7 p.m. on March 24, as a woman was walking alone on a path at Mill Lake Park, between Ashley Way and Alta Avenue, according to police.

A man approached her and asked for help taking a photo with his cellphone, before assaulting the victim, police said.

The woman was shaken, but not physically hurt.

On Friday, police released a composite sketch of the man, who is described as in his 30s, about five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, short black hair and a short black beard.

“A visual of the suspect obviously resonates with people, jars their memory back on that evening, but also might resonate with people who might know that individual,” Abbotsford police Sgt. Paul Walker said.

At the time, the suspect was wearing a black and white short rain jacket, black pants, and carrying a black umbrella.

“It’s bad. Being a woman, I have a daughter as well, this is something scary for me,” said Deet Grewal, who frequently uses the park.

“I used to walk by myself here, but I don’t think I ever would anymore,” added park user Leslie Healy.

“Shocking, especially, that it happened in daylight.”

Walker said police have boosted their presence in the area, both on foot and in vehicle patrols.

He stressed that the park is safe, and that people should feel comfortable using the trails.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.