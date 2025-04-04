Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Do you know this man? Suspect in Abbotsford sex assault depicted in sketch

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 5:10 pm
1 min read
Woman assaulted in popular park
RELATED: A predator used a ruse to approach his victim, according to Abbotsford Police. The assault happened at a popular park and as Taya Fast reports, park users are now on edge. – Mar 26, 2025
Police in Abbotsford, B.C., have released a sketch of the suspect in a daylight sexual assault in a popular park.

The assault happened shortly before 7 p.m. on March 24, as a woman was walking alone on a path at Mill Lake Park, between Ashley Way and Alta Avenue, according to police.

A man approached her and asked for help taking a photo with his cellphone, before assaulting the victim, police said.

The woman was shaken, but not physically hurt.

On Friday, police released a composite sketch of the man, who is described as in his 30s, about five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, short black hair and a short black beard.

“A visual of the suspect obviously resonates with people, jars their memory back on that evening, but also might resonate with people who might know that individual,” Abbotsford police Sgt. Paul Walker said.

At the time, the suspect was wearing a black and white short rain jacket, black pants, and carrying a black umbrella.

“It’s bad. Being a woman, I have a daughter as well, this is something scary for me,” said Deet Grewal, who frequently uses the park.

“I used to walk by myself here, but I don’t think I ever would anymore,” added park user Leslie Healy.

“Shocking, especially, that it happened in daylight.”

Walker said police have boosted their presence in the area, both on foot and in vehicle patrols.

He stressed that the park is safe, and that people should feel comfortable using the trails.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

