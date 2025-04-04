Menu

Canada

Regina police chief removed from active service due to complaint

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
FILE: It was a proud moment for Farooq Hassan Sheikh when he pulled on his Regina police uniform for the first time. Sheikh was sworn in as the Regina police chief on Dec. 1 – Dec 12, 2023
Regina police chief Farooq Sheikh has been removed from active service following a review from the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

Few details are being provided at this time but in a release the organization said it is reviewing a complaint filed by a community member against Sheikh.

“The Board of Police Commissioners takes complaints seriously and has a duty to protect public confidence in the Regina Police Service while the PCC investigates,” the organization said in a statement.

No further comment was provided.

Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies will be the interim acting police chief.

The board said it will notify the PCC once the investigation is complete.

More to come.

