Regina police chief removed from active service due to complaint

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina police chief Farooq Sheikh has been removed from active service following a review from the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

Few details are being provided at this time but in a release the organization said it is reviewing a complaint filed by a community member against Sheikh.

“The Board of Police Commissioners takes complaints seriously and has a duty to protect public confidence in the Regina Police Service while the PCC investigates,” the organization said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

No further comment was provided.

Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies will be the interim acting police chief.

The board said it will notify the PCC once the investigation is complete.

1:14 New Regina police chief sets sights on building morale, community connections

More to come.