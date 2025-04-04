Regina police chief removed from active service due to complaint

Regina police chief Farooq Sheikh has been removed from active service following a review from the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).
Few details are being provided at this time but in a release the organization said it is reviewing a complaint filed by a community member against Sheikh.
“The Board of Police Commissioners takes complaints seriously and has a duty to protect public confidence in the Regina Police Service while the PCC investigates,” the organization said in a statement.
No further comment was provided.
Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies will be the interim acting police chief.
The board said it will notify the PCC once the investigation is complete.
More to come.
