Crime

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in fatal group attack on Toronto man Kenneth Lee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
RELATED: Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man – May 30, 2024
A teen girl set to face trial for manslaughter in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault.

The girl was one of two scheduled to go on trial next month in relation to the death of Kenneth Lee, a 59-year-old man who died after he was attacked by a group of teens in December 2022.

The trial is expected to go ahead for her co-accused, who is charged with second-degree murder.

Eight girls were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the hours after Lee’s death.

Five have previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges, four of them to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

A verdict is expected at the end of May for a sixth girl who was tried by a judge alone. Closing submissions in that trial ended Thursday.

The girl who pleaded guilty today is set to be sentenced at a later date.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

