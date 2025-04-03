Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ex-BC United MLA who ran as independent registers new ‘Centre BC’ provincial party

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 9:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Karin Kirkpatrick to run as independent'
Karin Kirkpatrick to run as independent
RELATED: Another BC United MLA is announcing she's running for re-election as an independent. Karin Kirkpatrick has announced she was retiring earlier this year but has now changed her mind. Richard Zussman has more. – Sep 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former BC United MLA has registered a new provincial political party called “Centre BC.”

Karin Kirkpatrick is listed as the leader according to Elections BC.

Kirkpatrick was elected as the MLA for West Vancouver-Capilano as a BC Liberal in 2020, before the party rebranded as BC United.

Kirkpatrick announced her retirement from politics last year, but reversed course and ran as an independent when BC United Leader Kevin Falcon folded the party ahead of last year’s provincial election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: Former BC United MLA is urging people to vote Independent'
B.C. election: Former BC United MLA is urging people to vote Independent
Trending Now

At the time, she said the implosion of BC United had left many centrist British Columbians as political orphans, caught between the BC NDP on the left and the BC Conservatives on the right.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, BC Premier David Eby said the new party was lingering fallout from BC United’s collapse.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I wish her the best of luck in terms of her new initiative, the former BC Liberal party is fracturing into multiple parts these days and we’ll see where everything lands,” Eby said.

Centre BC told Global News it would formally launch later in April.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices