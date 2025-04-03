Ex-BC United MLA who ran as independent registers new ‘Centre BC’ provincial party

See more sharing options

A former BC United MLA has registered a new provincial political party called “Centre BC.”

Karin Kirkpatrick is listed as the leader according to Elections BC.

Kirkpatrick was elected as the MLA for West Vancouver-Capilano as a BC Liberal in 2020, before the party rebranded as BC United.

Kirkpatrick announced her retirement from politics last year, but reversed course and ran as an independent when BC United Leader Kevin Falcon folded the party ahead of last year’s provincial election.

2:57 B.C. election: Former BC United MLA is urging people to vote Independent

At the time, she said the implosion of BC United had left many centrist British Columbians as political orphans, caught between the BC NDP on the left and the BC Conservatives on the right.

On Thursday, BC Premier David Eby said the new party was lingering fallout from BC United’s collapse.

“I wish her the best of luck in terms of her new initiative, the former BC Liberal party is fracturing into multiple parts these days and we’ll see where everything lands,” Eby said.

Centre BC told Global News it would formally launch later in April.