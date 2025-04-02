Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

New Brunswick to host 2029 Canada Summer Games

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 3:56 pm
2 min read
New Brunswick is set to host the 2029 Canada Summer Games, with Saint John and Moncton sharing the hosting duties.  View image in full screen
New Brunswick is set to host the 2029 Canada Summer Games, with Saint John and Moncton sharing the hosting duties. . Anna Mandin/Global News
New Brunswick is set to host the 2029 Canada Summer Games, with Saint John and Moncton sharing the hosting duties.

The announcement was made Wednesday, and will mark nearly three decades since the province last hosted the games.

“We found that there was a collaborative and really positive vision for delivering the games,” said Catherine Gosselin-Després, the 2029 Canada Games bid evaluation committee chair.

The games will come with a nearly $40 million price tag, including the cost of revamping the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Saint John.

Beyond that, Premier Susan Holt says organizers are still investigating what additional infrastructure needs investment.

In the meantime, Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon is looking at the long-term opportunities for her city.

“Just getting the visibility is huge for us, and being on the map with an athletic event — an event as big as what the Canada Games would be,” she said.

Many organizers are also focusing on the benefits for young athletes in the province.

Bill MacMackin, the co-chair of the games’ bid committee, says he’s hoping the money saved by using existing infrastructure can be used for resources such as sport development and provincial coaches.

“There’s been a lot of research that shows that as a province we underinvest in sport,” he said. “We want to see some of that investment go into young athletes.”

It’s an announcement that hits close to home for the premier.

Holt participated in the 1989 games in Saskatchewan when she was 12, and she says she hopes to see New Brunswickers compete without having to cover hefty travel costs.

“To have this here at home in New Brunswick creates an opportunity for New Brunswick athletes to get to do something in their own back yard,” she said.

The province will contribute about $10 million to the project. The rest of the funding will come from municipalities, the federal government, as well as money from ticket sales, merchandise and sponsorships.

