Scofflaw anglers to face big fines in 2025 fishing season, Manitoba says

The Manitoba government has announced new penalties for anglers caught breaking the rules while fishing in 2025.

The release of this year’s Manitoba Anglers’ Guide shows some huge year-over-year jumps in fines for various infractions.

While something like fishing without a licence will net you a $298 fine — the same as in 2024 — the penalty for using barbed hooks has risen by more than 300 per cent, from $52 in 2024 to $220 this year.

Over-limit fines have jumped to $390 from $102 in 2024, and the ticket for bringing live bait into the province has more than doubled from just over $200 to $433.

Other fine increases include leaving an unattended line ($220) and possession of crayfish ($433).

The province says the regulations are in place to make sure Manitoba fisheries remain healthy in the future.

Licences can be purchased online and at participating vendors. They become valid May 1.