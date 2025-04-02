Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s pastry facility burns in fire

Former NFL player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced on social media this week that the production center for his co-owned bakery chain, Le Pain dans les voiles, had been heavily damaged by a fire.
“Today is not a very happy day,” he said in a video posted to social media on March 31.
Duvernay-Tardif added that nobody was injured in the incident, but that it’s a “tough blow” for the team. He thanked the firefighters for their efforts.
“I think there were over a hundred fighting the flames,” he said. “If it hadn’t been for you, it could have been worse.”
Get breaking National news
Le pain dans les voiles was founded in 2009 in Duvernay-Tardif’s hometown of Mont-Saint-Hilaire in southeastern Quebec.
It currently has four locations: Montreal, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Blainville and Mont-Saint-Hilaire.
The former champion with the Kansas City Chiefs officially retired from the NFL in 2023.
Comments