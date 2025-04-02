Menu

Canada

Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s pastry facility burns in fire

By Matt Piscina Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 3:51 pm
1 min read
Former NFL player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced on social media this week that the production center for his co-owned bakery chain, Le Pain dans les voiles, had been heavily damaged by a fire.

“Today is not a very happy day,” he said in a video posted to social media on March 31.

Duvernay-Tardif added that nobody was injured in the incident, but that it’s a “tough blow” for the team. He thanked the firefighters for their efforts.

“I think there were over a hundred fighting the flames,” he said. “If it hadn’t been for you, it could have been worse.”

Le pain dans les voiles was founded in 2009 in Duvernay-Tardif’s hometown of Mont-Saint-Hilaire in southeastern Quebec.

It currently has four locations: Montreal, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Blainville and Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

The former champion with the Kansas City Chiefs officially retired from the NFL in 2023.

